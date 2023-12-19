6 First Alert Forecast - Warming temperatures but cloudy though the week

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Partly sunny skies and a strong south wind helped to bring in some warmer weather after a chilly Monday. Temperatures Tuesday afternoon warmed into the upper 40s and low 50s across the area along with south winds gusting over 30mph at times. The winds will remain a bit breezy through early evening, but should slowly die down after sunset. Temperatures should hold onto the 40s through about 8pm, but then we drop into the 30s and 20s overnight. With a bit of a breeze, that will produce wind chills in the 20s and possibly teens late tonight.

Tuesday Evening Forecast (WOWT)

Clouds will be on the increase overnight and you can expect gray skies to start off Wednesday morning. It appears the clouds will likely stick with us for most of the day. Winds will be on the lighter side, but with the cloud cover it will likely still feel a bit chilly. That said, highs should still reach the upper 40s to nearly 50 degrees which puts us more than 10 degrees above average for this time of year.

Wednesday's Forecast (WOWT)

Similar conditions are expected on Thursday, though a few patchy areas of drizzle can’t be ruled out during the afternoon on Thursday. Any moisture would be fairly light and short lived. A few more peeks of sun are possible on Friday with highs climbing a couple more degrees into the lower 50s with light winds. Friday afternoon should be a fairly pleasant one, and possibly one of the nicer days before stormy weather arrives over the weekend.

A strong storm system will take shape over the weekend, first sending more cloud cover our way on Saturday. Temperatures remain mild on Saturday despite the clouds with highs in the 50s. Rain chances will increase Saturday night into Sunday, with at least a couple rounds of rain likely on Sunday. Winds will increase as well, but temperatures remain in the 50s meaning all the precipication on Sunday will be rain. That storm system will hang around into Christmas Day, keeping the rain chances going into Monday.

Rain likely by the holiday weekend (WOWT)

Colder air will start to wrap into the system on Monday bringing snow chances to central and western Nebraska, but everything remains rain closer to Omaha. Temperatures eventually get cold enough to bring us a chance for at least a few flurries, but that likely doesn’t happen until Tuesday of next week. Keep up to date with the forecast as we track this storm over the next several days.

