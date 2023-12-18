We are Local
‘Ultra Chic Boutique’ returns with extra day for shopping

Max I. Walker's "Ultra Chic Boutique" benefitting Alzheimer's research is returning to Omaha Feb. 3 and 4.
By Taylor Johnson
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 5:43 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Max I. Walker Cleaners’ ‘Ultra Chic Boutique’ is back and this time around, there’s more time to shop for the perfect formal gown.

Thousands of gowns from those for a wedding to prom will be on sale for $40 or $80. They’re in all lengths, sizes and colors.

Proceeds from the sale go directly to the Nebraska chapter of the Alzheimer’s Association. It’s a cause that is dear to one of the event’s frequent shoppers.

“My grandmother in Mississippi had dementia. So the fact that I can come and shop for a cause that’s going to go back to benefit those families and caregivers with research, or just providing some TLC,” said Gretchen Kirchmann.

The event has gone on for over 10 years, but 2024 will be the first time the event will be for two days, Saturday, February 3 and Sunday, February 4.

“We decided to do two shorter days of shopping rather than one longer day. We’re still able to accommodate the same amount of shoppers. It’s just split into two days to hopefully make it more convenient for people who have a little bit more of a tight schedule,” said Steph Dorland, with Max I. Walker Cleaners.

The event will be held at Truhlsen Campus Events Center at UNMC.

Registration is required and volunteers are needed.

