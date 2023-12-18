We are Local
Two arrested in connection with marijuana grow operation appear in court

The Douglas County Sheriff's Office said deputies confiscated about 350 marijuana plants from an Omaha-metro residence on Friday, Dec. 15, 2023.
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 4:14 PM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The couple arrested last week in connection with what the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office called a “large-scale marijuana growing operation” faced a judge Monday afternoon.

Travis Mountain, 43, and Emily Pearce, 45, are each charged with one count of manufacturing, distributing, possessing and intending to deliver a controlled substance and two counts of intentional child abuse without injury.

They’re accused of maintaining a marijuana grow operation in the basement of their home near 96th and West Center Road. DCSO said in a Friday release they found about 350 marijuana plants at various stages of growth. The drugs also lacked a tax stamp.

Three adult pitbull-mix dogs and ten puppies of the same breed were also found. The discarded remains of a small unknown-breed dog were discovered in the garage. The Nebraska Humane Society was called to assist with the dogs’ removal and will assist with a follow-up animal cruelty investigation.

Arrest affidavits state deputies found the home littered with animal urine and feces coating the living areas’ floors. Deputies also allege the operation was left completely unsecured, giving their two children full access to the facility and the narcotics inside.

From left: Travis Mountain, 43; and Emily Pearce, 45
From left: Travis Mountain, 43; and Emily Pearce, 45(Douglas County Sheriff's Office)

The affidavits also say Pearce denied any knowledge of the large grow, but stated she suspected Mountain sold “bags” of marijuana.

The couple’s three-year-old child was on location with them at the time of their arrest. Both of their children have been placed in custody of the state.

Pearce had been employed by Omaha Public Schools as a vocal music specialist; the district said she was let go in August of this year, but would not confirm the reason why.

Pearce’s bond is set at $10,000; Mountain’s is set at $25,000. Both have preliminary hearings set for Jan. 23.

