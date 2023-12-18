Treetop Walk coming to River’s Edge Walk in Council Bluffs

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (WOWT) - Plans for a Treetop Walk at Tom Hanafan River’s Edge Park are moving forward thanks to $5 million in private donations.

The “unique and immersive” educational nature experience loop will start at Bob Kerrey Pedestrian Bridge, winding its way through about a half-mile of the park’s north side along elevated pathways, “offering visitors a bird’s-eye view of the Missouri River and the Omaha skyline.”

The educational components of the trail will promote “environmental awareness and appreciation for the region’s biodiversity.” It will also connect to the an adventure course and 50-foot climbing wall at the 138-foot-tall MidAmerican Energy Adventure Tower observation point.

The addition of the Treetop Walk to River’s Edge Park is made by possible by donors led by Ty and Linda Borman, according to Southwest Iowa Nonprofit for Collective Impact, also known as SINC, which is leading Phase Four of the Iowa riverfront development alongside the City of Council Bluffs.

The $50 million Iowa riverfront development plans — led by a gift of $15 million from the Iowa West Foundation — include a pier, a dog park, and playgrounds. The entire project is set to be completed by the end of 2025.

“We are thrilled to be part of the development of River’s Edge Park,” Ty Borman said in the release. “The treetop walk not only provides a new and exciting recreational experience but will also contribute to the overall well-being of our community by promoting outdoor activity and appreciation for nature.”

Plans call for the walkway — and in fact all of the River’s Edge Park north amenities — to will be built above the flood zone, at levee height, so that it can still be used as that Missouri River levels fluctuate — and can withstand future flooding as well as ice impacts, according to the Monday’s news release from SINC.

“We have submitted all essential materials to the Army Corps of Engineers, and we find ourselves on the brink of transformation,” Pete Tulipana, President and CEO of SINC, said in the release.

Acknowledging a particularly tricky aspect to developing that location, construction there “will be supported by piles driven to bedrock,” the release states.

