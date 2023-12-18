We are Local
This year’s holiday travel forecast

By Jade Steffens
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 4:08 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The holidays are just a few days away, and the weather locally will be dry with above average temperatures through the next few days.

5 Day Forecast
5 Day Forecast(WOWT)

If you’re staying in town for Christmas weekend, temperatures will be above average with rain chances moving into the Omaha area starting Saturday. Best chance for rain will be Sunday and Monday, or Christmas Eve into Christmas Day.

Christmas Weekend Forecast
Christmas Weekend Forecast(WOWT)

Regionally, temperatures will likely stay above average as well. If you’re heading anywhere south or east of Omaha, you may run into some light rain on Thursday. Denver and Rapid City will see lots of sunshine and warm temperatures.

Travel Forecast Thursday
Travel Forecast Thursday(WOWT)

Rain chances will push farther east on Friday, mainly concerning cities such as Chicago and St. Louis. Kansas City may see a few showers as well.

Travel Forecast Friday
Travel Forecast Friday(WOWT)

Rain chances remain to the south of Omaha on Saturday. If you’re heading to Kansas City, you’ll likely encounter temperatures near 60° and rain showers. Snow chances increase for Denver Saturday evening.

Travel Forecast Saturday
Travel Forecast Saturday(WOWT)

A majority of the Midwest can expect rain on Christmas Eve with above average temperatures. Denver and western Nebraska on the other hand are looking at snow in the forecast on Sunday with cooler temperatures.

Travel Forecast Sunday
Travel Forecast Sunday(WOWT)

