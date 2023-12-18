We are Local
Rusty’s First Alert Forecast - Starting the week with the coldest air

By Rusty Lord
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 5:06 AM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - We’re starting the day and the week with some of the coldest air we’ll have in the area all week before Christmas. Temperatures in the 20s this morning will only warm into the mid 30s by the afternoon. Thankfully we’ll have abundant sunshine to go along with it.

Monday Forecast
Monday Forecast(WOWT)

A bit of a northwest breeze gusting to near 25 mph this morning won’t be much of an issue by the afternoon. You can see that it will drop the wind chills in to the teens at times (light blue bars in the above image).

We’ll increase the temps and the clouds heading into Tuesday. Highs in the upper 40s are likely along with wind gusts to 35 mph from the southwest.

Tuesday Forecast
Tuesday Forecast(WOWT)
Tuesday Wind
Tuesday Wind(WOWT)

Clouds will be a theme the rest of the week but we’ll still be able to warm near and above 50 degrees even with the limited sunshine.

5 Day Highs
5 Day Highs(WOWT)

As we head into the Christmas weekend, the story will be about the soggy, mild and cloudy weather that will be in place. Rounds of rain are possible starting Saturday night through Sunday and into Christmas day. It doesn’t look like we’ll ever have enough cold air to have anything other than rain at this point. Travel should be fairly easy going but I’ll continue to keep an eye on any trends that may show up in the forecast.

Headlines
Headlines(WOWT)

