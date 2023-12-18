One person in custody after woman shot, killed in southeast Nebraska

SUPERIOR, Neb. (KOLN) - Multiple Nebraska law enforcement agencies are investigating the death of a woman after she was found with a gunshot wound inside a home in Superior, Neb. on Sunday.

The Nuckolls County Sheriff’s Office, with assistance from the Nebraska State Patrol, responded to a reported shooting at a home near Bloom and East 12th Streets just before Midnight.

Upon arrival, sheriff’s deputies and Superior police officers found a woman inside the home with a gunshot wound. She was transported to Brodstone Hospital in Superior where she died.

NSP said the suspect remained at the scene and was taken into custody.

Following the preliminary investigation, NSP said investigators determined that the shooting occurred during a domestic dispute between the suspect and the victim. There was also a child in the home at the time, who has since been placed in protective custody.

The Nebraska State Patrol is withholding the names of the suspect and victim pending notification of the victim’s family. More information will be released once the family has been notified. This remains an ongoing investigation.

Investigators with the Nebraska State Patrol, the Nuckolls County Sheriff’s Office and Superior Police Department assisted in the investigation.

