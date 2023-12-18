We are Local
Omaha fire investigators working to determine cause of basement blaze

By 6 News staff reports
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 10:33 AM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha fire investigators are still working to pin down the cause of a basement blaze Sunday afternoon.

OFD tells 6 News crews responded to a multi-family home near 25th and Poppleton Avenue shortly before 1:30 p.m. Crews found smoke and a small fire in the basement and declared a working fire.

The fire was declared under control within ten minutes. The Nebraska Humane Society was called in after two dogs were located; one was rescued and one died.

One adult was displaced. No injuries have been reported. Damage is estimated at $25,000.

