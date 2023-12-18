We are Local
LIVE: Omaha archdiocese celebrates funeral Mass for murdered Nebraska priest

Mass of Christian Burial for Father Stephen Gutsgsell to be held at St. Cecilia Cathedral
By Gina Dvorak
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 10:51 AM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Archdiocese of Omaha will lay Father Stephen Gutgsell to rest on Monday.

The funeral Mass will be held at 11:15 a.m. Monday at St. Cecilia Cathedral, located near 40th and Burt streets in Omaha.

Watch the livestream from the cathedral’s YouTube page above.

Father Gutgsell, 65, died Sunday, Dec. 10, after Washington County deputies found him stabbed in the rectory of a Catholic church in Fort Calhoun.

Fr. Stephen Gutgsell
Fr. Stephen Gutgsell(Diocese of Omaha)

Following the Mass, a burial service will take place at Calvary Cemetery, located at 78th and West Center Road.

The archdiocese held a public visitation, vigil, and Holy Rosary service on Sunday in Fort Calhoun.

Kierre Williams, 43, has been charged in Father Gutgsell’s murder. He appeared in Washington County court on Thursday to face charges.

This is a developing story. Stay with 6 News for updates.

