Luke Combs, Post Malone to perform for INDYCAR Race Weekend at Iowa Speedway

Luke Combs and Post Malone are headlining the entertainment lineup at the 2024 Hy-Vee INDYCAR...
Luke Combs and Post Malone are headlining the entertainment lineup at the 2024 Hy-Vee INDYCAR Race Weekend.(Hy-Vee INDYCAR Race Weekend)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 11:22 AM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
NEWTON, Iowa (KCRG) - Country music star Luke Combs and hip-hop singer-songwriter Post Malone are coming to Iowa to perform at next summer’s Hy-Vee INDYCAR Race Weekend at Iowa Speedway.

The concerts will be 90-minute performances on the trackside stage, in front of the grandstands.

The Hy-Vee INDYCAR Race Weekend started in 2022. It brings three days of racing and live music to the Iowa Speedway in Newton. This year it’s set for July 12-14.

The concerts are included with Saturday/Sunday tickets.

For more information, click here.

