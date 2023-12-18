We are Local
Lincoln Police recover car used by suspect to flee traffic stop

Lincoln Police said they recovered the 2006 Hyundai Azera that a suspect used to flee a...
Lincoln Police said they recovered the 2006 Hyundai Azera that a suspect used to flee a traffic stop and hit a parked vehicle in northwest Lincoln on Sunday.(10/11 NOW)
By Abigail Carrera
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 10:56 AM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Police said they recovered the 2006 Hyundai Azera that a suspect used to flee a traffic stop and hit a parked vehicle in northwest Lincoln on Sunday.

Officers found the Hyundai unoccupied near 9th and Manatt Streets just before 10:15 p.m.

Police said on Sunday around 9:40 a.m., an officer conducted a traffic stop in the area of 19th and Knox Streets but the driver of the Hyundai drove off and pulled into a parking lot of a nearby apartment complex. As the officer pulled in behind the Hyundai, the driver reversed and drove further into the parking lot, turning into a dead end.

According to LPD, the driver reversed out of the dead end and hit a retaining wall and a parked vehicle. The driver then continued forward toward the officer, who had gotten out of the cruiser, and the officer fired two shots, hitting the hood of the Hyundai. The Hyundai reportedly hit large landscaping rocks as it drove off.

The officer who shot at the driver was not injured and remains on paid administrative leave, which is standard LPD procedure after an officer-involved shooting. At this time, LPD is not releasing the name of the officer involved.

The Lincoln Police Department said after locating the vehicle, they have identified a possible male suspect. This remains an ongoing investigation.

