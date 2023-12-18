Huskers land 2024 5-star QB Dylan Raiola

LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - Nebraska football is getting a new quarterback.

Dylan Raiola, the No. 2 ranked quarterback recruit in the nation, announced Monday that he has committed to play for the Huskers.

He’s the highest-rated recruit in program history, per ESPN rankings.

The announcement went from unlikely to expected in the past month, after developments that Nebraska was still alive in Raiola’s recruiting process began gaining traction.

The Raiola sweepstakes saga was well-documented throughout his prep years. After originally committing to play for Ohio State in 2022, Raiola flipped to Georgia in May 2023, but then rumors began to circulate in the fall that he had brought the Huskers back into the fold.

The speculation became reality Monday, as the son of former standout Nebraska offensive lineman Dominic Raiola gave the Huskers the nod while decommitting from Georgia.

A seismic coup for Nebraska in flipping Dylan Raiola from Georgia.



The five-star QB becomes the all time highest-rated #Huskers commit dating back to at least 2000, according to rankings by @247Sports.@WOWT6News — Clayton Collier (@ClaytonJCollier) December 18, 2023

Raiola’s uncle, Donovan, is Nebraska’s offensive line coach.

During his prep career at multiple different high schools, Raiola amassed over 8,000 passing yards and threw for 88 touchdowns to just 11 interceptions during his four years as a starter.

