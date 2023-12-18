We are Local
Huskers land 2024 5-star QB Dylan Raiola

The coveted recruit flipped his commitment from Georgia to Nebraska on Monday.
Dylan Raiola flipped his commitment from Georgia to Nebraska on Monday.(247sports)
By Nick Stavas
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 4:43 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - Nebraska football is getting a new quarterback.

Dylan Raiola, the No. 2 ranked quarterback recruit in the nation, announced Monday that he has committed to play for the Huskers.

He’s the highest-rated recruit in program history, per ESPN rankings.

The announcement went from unlikely to expected in the past month, after developments that Nebraska was still alive in Raiola’s recruiting process began gaining traction.

The Raiola sweepstakes saga was well-documented throughout his prep years. After originally committing to play for Ohio State in 2022, Raiola flipped to Georgia in May 2023, but then rumors began to circulate in the fall that he had brought the Huskers back into the fold.

The speculation became reality Monday, as the son of former standout Nebraska offensive lineman Dominic Raiola gave the Huskers the nod while decommitting from Georgia.

Raiola’s uncle, Donovan, is Nebraska’s offensive line coach.

During his prep career at multiple different high schools, Raiola amassed over 8,000 passing yards and threw for 88 touchdowns to just 11 interceptions during his four years as a starter.

---

This is a developing story. Stay with 6 News for updates.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.

