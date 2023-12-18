We are Local
Husker volleyball team comes home Monday

Nebraska players react after the team lost to Texas during the championship match in the NCAA...
Nebraska players react after the team lost to Texas during the championship match in the NCAA Division I women's college volleyball tournament Sunday, Dec. 17, 2023, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)(Chris O'Meara | AP)
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 8:00 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - The Nebraska Athletics Department is encouraging fans to welcome the Husker volleyball team home Monday morning. The team fell to Texas in its bid to win the NCAA national volleyball title Sunday.

The team was set to arrive at 11 a.m. at Lincoln’s airport. Fans can welcome the team in the main terminal lobby.

All parking lots will be free to the public thanks to the Lincoln Airport.

