Husker volleyball team comes home Monday

LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - The Nebraska Athletics Department is encouraging fans to welcome the Husker volleyball team home Monday morning. The team fell to Texas in its bid to win the NCAA national volleyball title Sunday.

The team was set to arrive at 11 a.m. at Lincoln’s airport. Fans can welcome the team in the main terminal lobby.

All parking lots will be free to the public thanks to the Lincoln Airport.

