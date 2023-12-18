Grambling State University names Mickey Joseph as Head Football Coach

GRAMBLING, La. (KOLN) - Grambling State University has named Mickey Joseph as the 15th head football coach, announced by Vice-President and Director of Intercollegiate Athletics Dr. Trayvean Scott on Monday morning.

Joseph was most recently the at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, his alma mater, where he served as associate head coach, wide receivers coach and passing game coordinator during the 2022 season. He completed the 2022 campaign as interim head coach for the Cornhuskers after Scott Frost was fired.

In November of 2022, Lincoln Police arrested Joseph on suspicion of strangulation and third-degree domestic assault. Nebraska parted ways with Joseph following his arrest. In early 2023, a judge dismissed the domestic assault by strangulation charge after the alleged victim stated they they would not testify.

Joseph played quarterback at Nebraska from 1988-91. As a junior, Joseph led the Cornhuskers to a 9-3 overall mark after accounting for 21 touchdowns (11 rushing, 10 passing). In his four years at Nebraska, the Cornhuskers posted a 39-9-1 overall mark and appeared in the Orange Bowl twice, the Citrus Bowl and the Fiesta Bowl.

In four years with the Cornhuskers, Joseph played in 34 regular season games and accounted for 30 touchdowns (16 rushing, 14 passing). His best season came as a junior in 1990 when he played in all 12 games, throwing for 624 yards and 11 touchdowns to go along with 554 rushing yards and 10 TDs.

Joseph was the top recruit coming out of Archbishop Shaw High School in Marrero when he was recruited to the University of Nebraska. In 1987, he was awarded Gatorade Player of the Year and First-Team Parade All-American. The standout football player was also a two-time All-State MVP and three-time All-District MVP.

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.