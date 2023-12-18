We are Local
Gas leak triggers evacuation at M’s Pub in downtown Omaha

Weekend scare at Old Market restaurant triggers memories of 2016 winter explosion
A pilot light malfunction was determined to be the cause of a gas leak in downtown Omaha on Sunday.
By Brian Mastre
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 5:46 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Anytime you hear the words “gas leak” and “M’s Pub” in the Old Market, it brings back images of icy devastation after there were explosions and fire at the restaurant in 2016, all due to a gas leak.

It has since been rebuilt.

Metropolitan Utilities District personnel evacuated the building on Sunday due to a gas smell. Someone inside had reported it.

6 News was told that M.U.D. crews shut off the gas to investigate. Omaha Fire arrived to help ventilate the building.

Eventually, things were back to normal and people were allowed back in.

The gas leak, it turns out, was reported to be a pilot light malfunction.

