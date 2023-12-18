Gas leak triggers evacuation at M’s Pub in downtown Omaha

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Anytime you hear the words “gas leak” and “M’s Pub” in the Old Market, it brings back images of icy devastation after there were explosions and fire at the restaurant in 2016, all due to a gas leak.

It has since been rebuilt.

Metropolitan Utilities District personnel evacuated the building on Sunday due to a gas smell. Someone inside had reported it.

6 News was told that M.U.D. crews shut off the gas to investigate. Omaha Fire arrived to help ventilate the building.

Eventually, things were back to normal and people were allowed back in.

The gas leak, it turns out, was reported to be a pilot light malfunction.

