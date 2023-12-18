We are Local
First of three charged in Omaha teen’s 2022 homicide sentenced to prison

Three people arrested in connection to the shooting death of an 18-year-old faced a judge for the first time Tuesday.
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 2:22 PM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The first of three people charged in connection with the 2022 shooting death of an Omaha 18-year-old has been sentenced to decades in prison.

Jordan Humphrey was sentenced Monday in Douglas County District Court to 18 to 40 years behind bars. He was originally charged with second-degree murder in the death of Dayton Wenz; he pleaded no contest to a reduced manslaughter charge.

Humphrey was sentenced to 18 to 20 years on the manslaughter charge and 14 to 20 years for use of a weapon to commit a felony; the counts run consecutively. He will receive 498 days’ credit for time served.

The shooting occurred at a home near 34th and Davenport Streets on Aug. 6, 2022, just after 11 p.m. Wenz was found and taken to Nebraska Medicine, where he later died.

Court documents alleged Humphrey admitted to shooting Wenz during a confrontation and that he knew the gun’s serial numbers were removed. He also allegedly admitted to disassembling the gun after the fact and gave it to someone else to dispose of.

Jordan Humphrey, Schuyler Buckingham-Yeoman, and Alicia Granneman
Jordan Humphrey, Schuyler Buckingham-Yeoman, and Alicia Granneman(PHOTO: Omaha Police Department)

Schuyler Buckingham-Yeoman and Alicia Granneman were both charged as accessories to Wenz’s murder. Both are scheduled to appear in court Tuesday, but their trials are still pending.

