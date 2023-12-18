LIVE: Fans welcome back Nebraska Volleyball team from Tampa

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Fans are invited to welcome the Nebraska Volleyball team home from Tampa Monday morning at the Lincoln airport.

The team is now expected to arrive closer to noon. Watch the team’s arrival in the video player above.

Fans in attendance will be able to park at the Lincoln Airport free of charge and should meet in the main terminal lobby.

The Huskers (33-2) finished as the NCAA runner-up for the sixth time in program history, while Texas (28-4) won its second straight national championship and fourth overall.

