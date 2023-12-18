We are Local
LIVE: Fans welcome back Nebraska Volleyball team from Tampa

By 10/11 NOW
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 10:39 AM CST|Updated: seconds ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Fans are invited to welcome the Nebraska Volleyball team home from Tampa Monday morning at the Lincoln airport.

The team is now expected to arrive closer to noon. Watch the team’s arrival in the video player above.

Fans in attendance will be able to park at the Lincoln Airport free of charge and should meet in the main terminal lobby.

The Huskers (33-2) finished as the NCAA runner-up for the sixth time in program history, while Texas (28-4) won its second straight national championship and fourth overall.

