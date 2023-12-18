We are Local
Duck hunter drowns after kayak capsized on lake

Brooks Hardie went missing Saturday while duck hunting. Authorities recovered his body early Monday morning. (Source: WAFF)
By Kate Norum, D'Quan Lee and Amanda Alvarado
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 11:19 AM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
JACKSON CO., Ala. (WAFF/Gray News) - Authorities recovered the body of a duck hunter who drowned in Lake Guntersville in Alabama early Monday morning.

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency says 22-year-old Brooks Hardie of Bremen, Georgia, never resurfaced after his kayak capsized while duck hunting around 8 a.m. on Saturday.

Hardie was a former college baseball player and a 2021 graduate of Bremen High School.

Brooks Hardie went missing Saturday while duck hunting. Authorities recovered his body early Monday morning.(Bremen City Schools)

Several departments and agencies assisted in the search and recovery of Hardie.

According to Eddie Tigue with the Scottsboro Jackson Rescue Squad, grass on the lake is the “most difficult part” of searching, rescuing and recovering on the lake.

The investigation remains ongoing.

