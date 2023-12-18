Douglas Co. District Court warning of new twist on jury trial scam

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Douglas County District Court has a warning about a new twist on an old scam.

Someone pretending to be with the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office is calling people and demanding money for failing to appear for jury duty.

Mike Gibbons, an Omaha trial attorney, received a call from the scammer. As an attorney, Gibbons is often in contact with law enforcement agencies. He says when he received a call out of Douglas County, he thought it might be work-related.

“It obviously piqued my interest, so I answered it.”

Gibbons says the caller identified himself as a sergeant and told Gibbons he failed to appear for jury duty after receiving a summons. The caller said a warrant would be issued for Gibbon’s arrest unless he paid up.

“It was easy to identify as a scam just from my background, but still disturbing none the less,” he said.

Gibbons kept the caller on the phone while his partner searched the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office website.

“It seemed legitimate, he used the name of a legitimate Douglas County Deputy,” Gibbons said. “At one point I asked to speak to a supervisor, and he put a different person on the phone who identified himself as yet another person inside the Douglas County Sheriff’s Department who was a lieutenant.”

Gibbons says eventually the caller ended the call. He then called Douglas County District Court Clerk Crystal Rhoades. She says she hears about phone scams all the time but says this was at a whole new level.

“This is the first time where we have received a call where the participant was actually impersonating a member of the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office,” Rhoades said. “We hadn’t seen that before.”

Rhoades says if someone fails to appear for jury duty, they would typically be summoned to court to explain what happened and reschedule.

“They would never under any circumstance be called from someone from this office or the county sheriff’s and asked to provide money on the spot,” she said. “That’s just not how we do things.”

Gibbons says he’s actually glad the scammer called him because he knew the system, and knew to report it.

“It’s Christmas time. You’d hate to see somebody thinking they’ve run afoul of the law when they really haven’t, but out of a sense of anxiety or fear give somebody their credit card number or additional information to steal their identity,” he said.

Anyone who receives a call like this is urged to call the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office.

