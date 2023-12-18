Despite National Championship loss, Husker volleyball fans remain proud, optimistic

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - When it comes to fans, this season has proven that there’s no shortage of support for Husker volleyball.

After Sunday’s heartbreaking loss to Texas in the NCAA National Championship, Husker fans back home have made one thing clear: they’re not going anywhere.

Hundreds of fans filed into Lincoln’s Pinnacle Bank Arena to watch the game on the big screens, all of them cheering as if the players were playing on the court in front of them.

“We came here to be part of the crowd, the crowd is so much fun because you have the cheering, you have the fan interaction, it’s just a lot more lively,” says Donna Parks, who drove from Omaha to watch the game at PBA with her family.

Between chanting ‘Go Big Red’ and doing the wave, the crowd remained hopeful, even as the trophy began slipping further from the number one ranked team.

Any frustration felt by fans was quickly quelled by the reminder of the historic and accomplished season the team had.

“I just want to tell the girls they’ve had a great year and we’ve all enjoyed watching them,” says Len Houserman of Kearney.

“It was disappointing of course but I just want the girls to know that we’ve supported them all year long and we’ll continue to support them all next year,” says Jennifer Kelly of Lincoln. “We’re proud of them no matter what”

“It was a little disheartening but we’re really proud of the Huskers, they’ve done a great job and had a great year,” North Platte resident Lori Foust says.

“I’m very proud of the lady Huskers and their historic season,” says Jessie Hunt of Lincoln. “They’ve done a lot for women and little girls across the world and I’m just glad they made it this far and I’m excited to see what they do next year”

“A lot of them were lucky to even get to the championship, that’s not normal, I don’t think it was predicted with this new of a team so I think it was awesome they made it this far,” adds Brandish Jenson of Lincoln.

No matter the score, these Husker fans are here to stay.

“Hold your heads up and come on back next year,” Foust adds.

