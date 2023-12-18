We are Local
Crews battle Monday morning fire at south Omaha home

Fire investigators are still working to determine the cause of a Monday morning blaze at a...
Fire investigators are still working to determine the cause of a Monday morning blaze at a south Omaha home.(MGN Online)
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 11:40 AM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Fire investigators are still working to determine the cause of a Monday morning blaze at a south Omaha home.

OFD tells 6 News crews were called to a home near 18th and Madison Streets just after 9 a.m. Crews found heavy smoke on approach and declared a working fire.

The fire was declared under control in a little over 10 minutes. No one was home at the time and no injuries were reported. Two dogs were rescued from the home; officials were able to resuscitate one of them.

Damage is estimated at $70,000.

