Crews battle Monday morning fire at south Omaha home

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Fire investigators are still working to determine the cause of a Monday morning blaze at a south Omaha home.

OFD tells 6 News crews were called to a home near 18th and Madison Streets just after 9 a.m. Crews found heavy smoke on approach and declared a working fire.

The fire was declared under control in a little over 10 minutes. No one was home at the time and no injuries were reported. Two dogs were rescued from the home; officials were able to resuscitate one of them.

Damage is estimated at $70,000.

