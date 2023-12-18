Council Bluffs schools working with AIM Institute to shape future of coding

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (WOWT) - Students in Preston Vorthmann’s eighth-grade science class at Woodrow Wilson Middle School in Council Bluffs are taking part in the AIM Institute’s Hour of Code.

The nonprofit is hoping the fingers of some of these kids will walk them into a high-tech career.

“The way that they work is, they’ll have on the left-hand side of their computer screen will be the code they’re actually creating,” said AIM Institute’s Jayme Busch. “They’re building blocks, so to speak. (It’s) kind of the foundation of our technology right now, so anything to spark interest with these kids, where they might want to go, what they might want to do in the tech world. That’s one of AIM’s goals is to get kids and adults in tech.”

“Just in Iowa, there’s 3,000 or so unfilled jobs for coding in our state, let alone...I think of California with the big tech companies, they have a lot more, but even in our little area there’s quite a few jobs, good-paying jobs too,” Vorthmann said.

Student Garrick Lithimane has already seen how fast technology is moving -- and right now, artificial intelligence is leading the way.

“AI, more and more you’re going to see it pop up a lot and you’re going to wonder if it’s bad or good,” he said. “I think it’s for the better because it helps you learn stuff and basically overall helps you get better.”

Educators are keeping a close eye on AI and how students use it, but they also understand technology is changing fast -- and we’ll need generations of students to keep up with it.

“The jobs are never ending, they’re going to keep creating them as the years go on because the tech keeps getting bigger and bigger. This is really where the world is turning. We’ve seen how cell phones have changed the world. I think this is kind of the next big thing, so to speak, in terms of what’s on the forefront of technology.”

Close to 900 students took part in AIM’s Hour of Code. It hopes to use education to grow a strong and diverse high-tech community. More information can be found on AIM’s website.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.