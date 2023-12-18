Council Bluffs authorities searching for Omaha man wanted in homicide

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (WOWT) - Council Bluffs Police are searching for an Omaha man wanted in connection with a Sunday evening homicide.

CBPD tells 6 News officers were called to a home near Harrison Street and Kanesville Blvd. around 6:40 p.m. for a reported shooting. Officers arrived to find 62-year-old Gary Fredrick, of Council Bluffs, suffering from what appeared to be multiple gunshot wounds.

Fredrick was treated at the scene before being taken to Nebraska Medicine, where he died shortly after arrival.

An initial investigation found Fredrick had arrived at the home before a disturbance broke out. Witnesses stated they saw the suspect, identified as 27-year-old Mensah Olloway of Omaha, brandish a handgun and fire several rounds at Fredrick.

Mensah Olloway, 27 (Council Bluffs Police Dept.)

Olloway then ran from the scene and is still at-large. If you have information about the incident or Olloway’s whereabouts, give Council Bluffs Police a call at (712) 328-4765 or Council Bluffs CrimeStoppers at (712) 328-STOP.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.