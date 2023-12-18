We are Local
Caitlin Clark one ‘Big Ten Player of the Week’ honor away from tying Megan Gustafson

Caitlin Clark & Megan Gustafson
Caitlin Clark & Megan Gustafson(KCRG)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 3:14 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - University of Iowa basketball player Caitlin Clark earned another ‘Big Ten Player of the Week’ honor on Monday.

She’s now won the award 22 times, which is second-most in Big Ten conference history behind former University of Iowa basketball player Megan Gustafson, who has 23.

Clark led the Hawks to a win over Clevland State during the week, registering 38 points, 5 assists, 5 rebounds, and 2 steals. It was Clark’s 13th game in her career with 35+ points, 5+ assists, and 5+ rebounds which is the most in women’s college basketball since 2009-10. She also kept her NCAA best streak of 70 consecutive games making a 3-point basket.

Clark also surpassed Iowa State’s Ashley Joens to become the NCAA’s 9th all-time leading scorer.

