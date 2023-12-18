We are Local
Omaha Everyday
Advertise With Us
Heartland Heroes

Border patrol K-9 finds $10 million worth of meth, cocaine inside barrels of jalapeno paste

Officers said they found 349 suspicious packages hidden inside the barrels of jalapeno paste.
Officers said they found 349 suspicious packages hidden inside the barrels of jalapeno paste.(U.S. Customs and Border Protection)
By Emily Van de Riet and TMX staff
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 12:02 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAN DIEGO (TMX/Gray News) – More than $10 million worth of methamphetamine and cocaine was discovered hidden in barrels of jalapeno paste last week, U.S. Customs and Border Protection said.

Border agents at the Otay Mesa Cargo Facility in San Diego said a 28-year-old man driving a tractor-trailer was referred for further examination before crossing the border Wednesday morning.

Customs and Border Protection said the driver had a valid border crossing card, and the shipment inside the truck was of barrels of jalapeno paste.

However, a CBP K-9 screened the shipment and alerted officers to something more nefarious.

Officers said they found 349 suspicious packages hidden inside the barrels of jalapeno paste.

The agency said it seized more than 3,161 pounds of methamphetamine and more than 522 pounds of cocaine.

According to Customs and Border Protection, the estimated street value of the narcotics is more than $10.4 million.

“Our K-9 teams are an invaluable component of our counter-narcotics operations, providing a reliable and unequalled mobile detection capability,” said Rosa Hernandez, Otay Mesa Port Director.

The driver was turned over to Homeland Security Investigations, Customs and Border Protection said.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. TMX contributed to this report.

Most Read

Husker players erupt on the sideline after Nebraska def. Pitt in the NCAA Volleyball National...
Nebraska falls to Texas in bid for NCAA national volleyball title
A New York man died after his truck rolled into a ditch in Cass County Saturday afternoon.
Truck driver dies in rollover crash along Interstate 80 in Cass County
Omaha Police are investigating an early-morning crash and vehicle fire Sunday.
Omaha Police investigating early-morning crash, vehicle fire in Elkhorn
Explosion at a home located at 618 S Boston in Hastings early Sunday morning.
One person dead after Hastings home explosion
Ashland Police Chief Ryan Brady confirmed to 6 News his office received a 'swatting' call...
Ashland authorities investigate apparent ‘swatting’ call

Latest News

Nebraska players react after the team lost to Texas during the championship match in the NCAA...
LIVE: Fans welcome back Nebraska Volleyball team from Tampa
Salvation Army Lieutenant Nicole Fullop has collected countless donations from red kettles in...
Anonymous donor drops wedding rings into Salvation Army red kettle to share the love
This image from video provided by the Utah State Courts shows Ruby Franke, during a virtual...
Parenting advice YouTuber Ruby Franke set to take plea agreement in child abuse case
Salvation Army Lieutenant Nicole Fullop has collected countless donations from red kettles in...
Anonymous donor drops wedding rings into Salvation Army red kettle to share the love
Fire investigators are still working to determine the cause of a Monday morning blaze at a...
Crews battle Monday morning fire at south Omaha home