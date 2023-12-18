We are Local
Athlete of the Week: Papio South’s Bryson Bahl

Only four games into the season Papillion-La Vista South guard Bryson Bahl is quickly making a name for himself on the hardwood.
By Grace Boyles
Published: Dec. 17, 2023 at 10:43 PM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Only four games into the season Papillion-La Vista South guard Bryson Bahl is quickly making a name for himself on the hardwood. Last week, the junior had back-to-back double-double performances, scoring 33 points and grabbing 15 rebounds against Creighton Prep, and the very next day scoring another 35 points and tallying 15 boards against Lincoln North Star.

“I just got into a rhythm,” said Bahl on his two 30-point performances. “[I] felt like I was open some and obviously it’s [the team’s] help which made it real easy for me to do. I can’t do what I do without them.”

”He’s willing to be coached and coached hard,” said Papio South head boys basketball coach Joel Hueser about Bahl. “And he’s right though, he has a lot of teammates around him that make him a lot better. We don’t expect that type of weekend every night from Bryson.”

It’s no surprise the three-year varsity player is emerging as a standout athlete in the Omaha metro. Bryson, the youngest Bahl, grew up in a very competitive family. His older sister is two-time national champion pitcher Jordy Bahl.

“No matter what we do-- if it’s a card game or we’re playing basketball inside-- we never want to lose,” said Bahl about his family. “That just stokes my competitive spirit too for sure.”

“A little bit of this is just the DNA of the family, but he is very diligent in how he goes about becoming the player that he is,” said Hueser.

The Titans are already off to a great start, but they have their sights set on a trip to Lincoln in February.

“Our goal is to make it to PBA which I, myself, and other people here have not done the last couple of years,” said Bahl. “We’re shooting big this year for sure. I feel like we have the potential to do that.”

