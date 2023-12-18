After championship defeat, Nebraska volleyball vows to turn heartache into motivation for next year

TAMPA, Fla. (WOWT) - Outside of the Huskers locker room, there was shock, there was frustration, and there were plenty of tears.

But in the moments following Nebraska’s title game sweep loss at the hands of the now back-to-back national champion Texas Longhorns, there was also pride.

Pride both in what the Huskers accomplished this season and what they can do in the years ahead.

“We’ve had a heck of a year,” John Cook said in his opening statement. “One of the greatest seasons we have ever had at Nebraska this year. So this match isn’t going to define that.”

A national championship record 12 Texas service aces is not how freshman middle blocker Andi Jackson will remember their 2023 campaign.

“We played in front of 92,003 people,” she said confidently, her eyes bloodshot. “We won Big Ten and made it to the national championship. We might not have won, but it’s a win in my book.”

“It was just an unreal season,” freshman defensive specialist Laney Choboy added. “I wouldn’t trade it for the world. I wouldn’t trade the girls for the world, I’m going to remember this season for the rest of my life.”

A year of record-setting crowds and elevating the sport of volleyball, all while forming a special bond in Lincoln.

“This is a really great team. How I feel right now is that’s the price you pay for caring,” sophomore middle blocker Bekka Allick said through tears at the podium. “I would do it all over again with the same result with these girls.”

“There’s 14 girls that are obviously great volleyball players, but they’re even better people,” junior hitter Merritt Beason said passionately. “And you don’t find that. You don’t find the relationships that we have on our team. Obviously it sucks right now to be in this position, but I’m grateful to be here and grateful to be a part of this team because it was so special.”

With no seniors on the roster, Nebraska’s confidence is at an all-time high about what lies ahead.

“I think we’re going to win three national championships the next three years,” freshman hitter Harper Murray said matter-of-factly.

“We now all have the experience of what it feels like to lose in a national championship,” Beason pointed out. “As soon as we can get back into the gym, I’m sure that will be a topic of conversation every single day.”

“I think that’s going to be something special about us next year because it’s not just going to go away,” junior libero Lexi Rodriguez said. “It’s going to stick with us.”

Even in defeat the Huskers were part of one more record-breaking night. Sunday’s attendance of 19,727 becomes the largest crowd to attend an indoor NCAA Volleyball match, topping the record they set in Thursday’s semifinal vs. Pittsburgh.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.