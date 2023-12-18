6 First Alert Forecast - Chilly evening, mild weather returns Tuesday

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Gusty northwest winds brought a chilly start to the day. Temperatures dropped into the mid-20s for most of the metro with northwest wind gusts of 20 to 30mph. Winds slowly died down throughout the day. Skies were sunny all day long, but the sunshine did not warm temperatures much. Afternoon readings reached the mid-30s for most of the area, topping out around 35 degrees in Omaha.

Monday Evening Forecast (WOWT)

Skies will remain clear this evening with light winds. Temperatures will remain on the chilly side, dropping into the 20s after sunset. Thankfully, winds will remain light through the late evening and overnight hours. We will see winds switch from the north to the south overnight as a warm front moves through the area. The south winds will help to bring a bit of a warm up for Tuesday, with afternoon highs warming into the upper 40s to around 50 degrees. We will see more clouds across the area, so it will not be quite as sunny as what we saw on Monday.

Tuesday's Forecast (WOWT)

The south winds will quickly increase Tuesday morning, with some wind gusts of 30 to 35mph likely through the early afternoon. Winds will not remain quite as strong all day, dropping off a little for the afternoon hours.

Gusty Winds Tuesday (WOWT)

The mild weather will be sticking with us through most of the week, with highs in the low to mid-50s expected beginning on Wednesday and lasting through the upcoming weekend. There is a slight chance for some showers Thursday night into Friday, mainly to the south of the Omaha metro. A stronger storm system takes shape by the upcoming weekend, sending several waves of rain our direction. The first chance for showers arrives as early as Saturday evening, but rain chances are highest Sunday into Monday. At the moment, it appears temperatures are warm enough that all of the precipitation remains in the form of rain through Christmas.

Stormy weather pattern for Christmas weekend (WOWT)

After Monday, some colder air begins to push in and could bring the chance for some light snow to at least parts of the area. The snow chance is still over a week away, so stay tuned for updates as the system pushes closer.

