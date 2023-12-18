We are Local
5 people crushed after car tips over while doing donuts in shopping center parking lot

Multiple people are in the hospital with life-threatening injuries after a rollover crash in a parking lot on South Circle Drive.
By Lindsey Grewe and Gray News staff
Published: Dec. 17, 2023 at 6:44 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV/Gray News) - Several people were crushed when a driver tipped their car over while doing donuts Saturday in Colorado Springs.

Officers were called to a strip mall at the corner of South Circle and Monterey just after 10:15 p.m. for reports of a car rollover.

After arriving to the parking lot, police found a banged up vehicle and five people with life-threatening injuries.

Based on the investigation, officers say the group met at the shopping center specifically to do donuts in the parking lot. They all piled into one car, and as the driver circled the lot, the five passengers dangled out of the windows.

At some point, the driver lost control of the car and “the vehicle rolled over and onto the individuals who were hanging out the windows,” police said.

The passengers were all rushed to the hospital, while the driver, who did not sustain serious injuries, was arrested for reckless driving.

KKTV reports the driver was identified as Marisol Wentling, and jail records indicate she remains in custody as of Sunday.

Police say the incident remains under investigation.

