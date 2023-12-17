Truck driver dies in rollover crash along Interstate 80 in Cass County

ADAIR, Iowa (WOWT) - A New York man died after his truck rolled into a ditch in Cass County Saturday afternoon.

An Iowa State Patrol report states a Volvo semi truck was headed west on Interstate 80 at mile marker 72, just west of Adair, around 4 p.m. when the driver lost control. The truck rolled onto its side and crashed into the north ditch.

The driver, 29-year-old Malak Singh of New York, died from his injuries.

