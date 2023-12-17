Small Iowa town helping veterans with Sunday raffle

WALNUT, Iowa (WOWT) - For more than 20 years, the nonprofit group Operation Homefront has been working to provide transitional and permanent housing, financial assistance, and holiday meals and toy drives for veterans and their families.

“We build strong, stable and secure military families so they can thrive, not just simply struggle to get by in their communities—those communities they worked so hard to protect,” said Darcy Clardy, Operation Homefront’s Region 2 senior director.

She said the goal is to prevent some of those veterans from reaching the point where they’re homeless or food insecure.

“They were there in our time of need as a nation, so our goal at Operation Homefront is be there in their time of need.”

While Clardy said Operation Homefront gets most of its funding from individual doners and corporations, benefits like the one in Walnut, Iowa Sunday still make a difference.

That’s when the town’s café and arts and crafts store a bit of IOWA is holding a raffle for a vintage pedal car filled with $1,000 worth of items like hats, tee shirts, dog toys, a painting by a local artist, half a case of wine, and more.

Proceeds from raffle tickets sales go toward Operation Homefront.

“Our vets did a lot for us,” owner Karol Calabro said. “They gave us a lot of freedom. We’ve had the freedom, but they’ve kept it for us by fighting for us.”

She said they raised $1,600 at last year’s event.

“We’re a small, little store here and we’re off the beaten path,” Calabro said. “So we really weren’t expecting that kind of outcoming, but we got it. I’m like, ‘Wow. We did so well. Let’s do this again.”

This year, she expanded it to other communities. So raffle tickets are being sold in Walnut, Avoca, Atlantic, and even Council Bluffs.

It costs $5 for one raffle ticket, $20 for five of them.

Calabro said resident Ryan Blum alone has sold $800 worth so far for this year’s event.

“I’ve been knocking on doors,” Blum said. “I just appreciate people that support veterans.

“I took the flyer out and just said, ‘Hey, I’m selling tickets for the veterans.”

Sunday’s event goes from 2-4 p.m. and will also include free wine, champagne and food. Even if you haven’t entered the raffle, they welcome you to join them.

If you would like to donate directly to Operation Homefront, click here.

