Omaha rescue helps beagles move out west in search of forever homes

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Some very sweet animals are moving halfway across the country in search of their forever homes.

Basset and Beagle Rescue of the Heartland along with volunteers gathered Sunday morning for an official send-off. The beagles are now on their way to rescue shelters in Portland, Ore. and Seattle, where they will be taken care of until they’re adopted.

Basset and Beagle Rescue of the Heartland is a local rescue. Those associated with the group explain there’s an excess of beagles in the Midwest and South.

“Hunting takes place in the Midwest, especially states like Missouri and Virginia. There’s also puppy mills where animals are treated as livestock and there’s the testing. So put those three factors together, and you’ve got an abundance of unwanted beagles. We’re trying to relocate some of those to areas that don’t have those problems and they can find their forever homes this holiday season,” said Nik Miles, founder of Animal Rescue Rigs.

Along with several dogs, volunteer drivers had their cars stocked full of pet supplies that will go to the foster families taking care of the pups.

Several automakers, including Nissan and Subaru helped out by donating these SUVs for the long journey.

