Omaha Police investigating early-morning crash, vehicle fire in Elkhorn

Omaha Police are investigating an early-morning crash and vehicle fire Sunday.
(MGN)
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Dec. 17, 2023 at 12:29 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police are investigating an early-morning crash and vehicle fire Sunday.

OPD tells 6 News the crash happened around midnight in the area of 204th and Main in Elkhorn and involved two vehicles. A Toyota sedan was headed south on 204th when a pickup truck crossed Main Street.

The two vehicles collided, sending the truck spinning before landing on its side. The Toyota went off the road and into the right-side ditch adjacent to a McDonald’s; its engine compartment then caught fire.

All parties involved suffered non-life threatening injuries, but were taken to the hospital to be checked out. OPD says no citations have been issued because the investigation is ongoing.

