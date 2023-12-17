We are Local
Lincoln Police look for vehicle after police-involved shooting

By 10/11 NOW
Published: Dec. 17, 2023 at 2:41 PM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A Lincoln Police officer shot at a vehicle after the driver rammed into a parked vehicle on Sunday.

LPD conducted a traffic stop in the area of North 19th and Knox streets at 9:40 a.m. The driver of a white sedan fled the stop, rammed into a parked vehicle and drove over large landscaping rocks in the process.

The officer fired their gun at the vehicle as the suspect drove toward them.

According to LPD, the driver is not believed to be injured and the officer was not injured.

The police officer has been put on administrative leave, which is standard procedure after an officer-involved shooting.

At this time, LPD is not releasing the name of the officer involved. Crime scene investigators continue to gather evidence and review body-worn camera video.

LPD is attempting to locate the 2006-2011 white Hyundai Azera. The vehicle likely has damage to the rear bumper and front end. The vehicle has in-transits.

LPD asks anyone who sees a vehicle of this description to call their non-emergency number at 402-441-6000 or call Crime Stoppers at 402-475-3600.

