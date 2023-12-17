Kalkbrenner returns in the second half to help No. 8 Creighton to an 85-82 win over Alabama

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Halfway through the first half, after Alabama cut the Jays’ lead to 14-12, center Ryan Kalkbrenner rolled his right ankle and limped off the floor straight to the locker room. Despite going up against the top offense in the country, Creighton held its own without their big man. Guards Trey Alexander and Baylor Scheierman combined for 22 of the 30 points the Jays put up after Kalkbrenner’s exit to tie the game 44-44 going into halftime.

With his right ankle wrapped up, Kalkbrenner returned in the second half without missing a beat. Less than five minutes in, the senior blocked a shot and finished it on the other end with a two-handed slam.

Down by three with under eight minutes to go in the game, the Bluejays strung together a 9-0 run featuring two more dunks from Kalkbrenner and a three-pointer from Scheierman to regain the lead, 72-66. With under three minutes to go, Grant Nelson’s lone three brings Alabama within two, 76-74. A bucket and dunk from Kalkbrenner along with a long-range shot from guard Steven Ashworth, gave Creighton a seven-point lead, 83-76, with 1:26 remaining.

The Tide pulls back within three with two seconds on the clock. A final heave from Mark Sears rims out, preventing overtime.

Alexander paced the Jays with a game-high 22 points, followed by Scheierman with 20 points. Despite only playing 24 minutes, Kalkbrenner tallied 19 points.

Creighton returns to the hardwood Wednesday, December 20 when it opens up BIG EAST play against Villanova at home at 8 p.m. CT.

