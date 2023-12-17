HUSKER VOLLEYBALL: Nebraska battles Texas in national title match

TAMPA, Fla. (WOWT) - The Nebraska Cornhuskers are playing for a NCAA volleyball national title match Sunday.

The No. 1-overall-seed Huskers take on No. 2-seed Texas in a match to decide the 2023 champion.

It’s familiar territory for Nebraska, having won the trophy six times in its history and as recently as 2017. But it’s even more familiar for the Longhorns, who are defending champions after sweeping Louisville in last year’s finals in Omaha.

These two storied programs and former Big 12 Conference rivals will go head-to-head in what could provide a poetic ending to a magical season for Nebraska.

GAME INFO

WHEN : 2 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 17

WHERE : Amalie Arena, Tampa, Fla.

WATCH : ABC

LISTEN: Huskers Radio Network

A dominant run started things off for the Huskers in this year’s NCAA Tournament, as they swept LIU, Missouri and Georgia Tech to get into the Elite Eight, where they nabbed a five-set win over Arkansas.

Nebraska then swept fellow No. 1-seed Pitt in the semifinals, 25-20, 25-23, and 25-17, to advance to its 11th national championship match.

On the other side, Texas has had an uphill battle to get to this spot, having defeated two No. 1s on their journey through the 2023 NCAA Tournament.

The Longhorns took down in-state rivals Texas A&M and SMU in the first two rounds before squeaking out a five-set win over Tennessee in the Sweet 16.

Texas knocked off No. 1-seed Stanford on the road to get to the Final Four before defeating Nebraska’s Big Ten rival and No. 1-seed Wisconsin in Thursday’s semifinal match.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.