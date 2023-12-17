We are Local
HUSKER VOLLEYBALL: Nebraska battles Texas in national title match

By Nick Stavas and Clayton Collier
Published: Dec. 17, 2023 at 9:58 AM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
TAMPA, Fla. (WOWT) - The Nebraska Cornhuskers are playing for a NCAA volleyball national title match Sunday.

The No. 1-overall-seed Huskers take on No. 2-seed Texas in a match to decide the 2023 champion.

It’s familiar territory for Nebraska, having won the trophy six times in its history and as recently as 2017. But it’s even more familiar for the Longhorns, who are defending champions after sweeping Louisville in last year’s finals in Omaha.

These two storied programs and former Big 12 Conference rivals will go head-to-head in what could provide a poetic ending to a magical season for Nebraska.

GAME INFO

A dominant run started things off for the Huskers in this year’s NCAA Tournament, as they swept LIU, Missouri and Georgia Tech to get into the Elite Eight, where they nabbed a five-set win over Arkansas.

Nebraska then swept fellow No. 1-seed Pitt in the semifinals, 25-20, 25-23, and 25-17, to advance to its 11th national championship match.

HOW THEY GOT HERE
Nebraska volleyball sweeps Pitt, punches ticket to national championship
Husker players erupt on the sideline after Nebraska def. Pitt in the NCAA Volleyball National...
No. 1 Nebraska volleyball is headed to national semifinals
Celebration VB NCAA Rd 4 vs Arkansas
Nebraska volleyball beats Georgia Tech 3-0 in NCAA tournament
Nebraska volleyball huddles in their NCAA Tournament opening round matchup with LIU.
No. 1 Nebraska sweeps Missouri to advance to regional
Nebraska middle blocker Bekka Allick #5 VB NCAA Rd 2 vs Missouri
Top-seeded Nebraska volleyball sweeps LIU in NCAA Tournament opening round
Lexi Rodriguez versus Missouri in the second round of 2023 NCAA Tournament.

On the other side, Texas has had an uphill battle to get to this spot, having defeated two No. 1s on their journey through the 2023 NCAA Tournament.

The Longhorns took down in-state rivals Texas A&M and SMU in the first two rounds before squeaking out a five-set win over Tennessee in the Sweet 16.

Texas knocked off No. 1-seed Stanford on the road to get to the Final Four before defeating Nebraska’s Big Ten rival and No. 1-seed Wisconsin in Thursday’s semifinal match.

