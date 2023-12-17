We are Local
Hospital gifts parents of babies born on Taylor Swift’s birthday with friendship bracelets

Reading Hospital in Pennsylvania gave parents of babies born on Dec. 13 friendship bracelets. (Credit: Tower Health/Reading Hospital)
By Amanda Alvarado
Published: Dec. 17, 2023 at 10:02 AM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
WEST READING, Penn. (Gray News) - A hospital celebrated Taylor Swift’s birthday by giving parents of babies born on Dec. 13 friendship bracelets.

Eleven babies were born on Dec. 13 at Reading Hospital in West Reading, Pennsylvania.

Parents of babies born on Dec. 13 at Reading Hospital were given friendship bracelets.
Parents of babies born on Dec. 13 at Reading Hospital were given friendship bracelets.(Tower Health/Reading Hospital)

About 60 bracelets were shared with families in the hospital’s maternity ward.

President and CEO of Reading Hospital Charles Barbera says it was a “fun moment to provide families with a keepsake for their baby books.”

“The ERAS-style friendship bracelets were such a fun way to celebrate the shared birthdays between Taylor Swift and our babies. While I obviously don’t know Taylor personally, I would hope she’d approve of the way we honored her legacy, and mutual birthday with our newborns,” Obstetrics Section Chief Dr. K. Ashley Brandt said.

Parents of babies born at Reading Hospital on Dec. 13 were given friendship bracelets.
Parents of babies born at Reading Hospital on Dec. 13 were given friendship bracelets.(Tower Health/Reading Hospital)

