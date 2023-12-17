David’s Morning Forecast - Sunshine returns, breezy this afternoon

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Skies cleared out overnight as the storm system that brought light rain to the area over the past few days finally moved away. A little patchy fog is possible this morning through 8 or 9am, but shouldn’t last long. There is a heavy layer of frost on the ground so expect to have to scrape the windshield first thing this morning. The clear skies will mean lots of sunshine today aside from a few patches of clouds. The sun will help to warm things up a little quicker today, temperatures warming into the 40s by the lunch hour with afternoon highs in the mid to upper 40s. Northwest winds will become a bit gusty this afternoon, with breezes up to 25mph at times. Winds will back off a little for the evening hours.

High temperatures today (WOWT)

The winds will not be dying down overnight, rather another burst of wind is expected as we approach Midnight. Northwest gusts up to 30mph will be possible overnight as a renewed push of cold air begins to settle into the region. The cold winds will drop temperatures into the mid-20s for Monday morning. The sunny skies will stick around, but it will be much cooler Monday afternoon with highs only in the mid-30s. That’s still relatively close to average for this time of year. The winds will back off a little for Monday afternoon.

Sunday Morning 3 Day Forecast (WOWT)

The cold air doesn’t stick around too long as a strong south breeze kicks in for Tuesday. That will push mild air back into the region with highs jumping back into the mid-40s by Tuesday afternoon. Temperatures continue to climb toward the 50 degree mark by Wednesday and Thursday, though clouds will increase by Thursday evening.

High temperatures this week (WOWT)

A storm system passing by to our south will bring a chance for some light rain showers Thursday night into Friday morning. Most of the rain will fall in Kansas and Missouri, but a few showers are possible as far north as the I-80 corridor. Any rainfall would generally be on the light side. Another storm system enters the picture by the upcoming weekend bringing more rain chances by the Christmas holiday. Temperatures remain above average through the forecast, meaning any precipitation remains in the form of rain for the time being.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.