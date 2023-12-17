David’s Evening Forecast - Gusty winds and cooler Monday

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Blue skies and sunshine ruled across the area today helping to warm temperatures into the mid and upper 40s this afternoon. However, northwest winds picked up during the afternoon with gusts of 20 to 30mph still making it feel chilly. The winds will back off for the evening as temperatures fall off into the 30s.

Sunday Evening Forecast (WOWT)

Another burst of strong winds is expected overnight, mainly between 10pm and 2am, with gusts of 30 to 40mph possible. You may hear the rattling overnight as those winds kick up. The wind is in response to a cold front moving through that will bring in chillier air by Monday morning with lows falling into the mid-20s.

Gusty winds overnight (WOWT)

It will be a cold start on Monday with temperatures generally in the mid-20s across the area and a pretty good north breeze. The wind will remain strong through roughly Noon, then we should see some lighter winds for the afternoon. The good news is skies will be sunny all day long, but the north wind will keep us cooler with highs only reaching the mid to upper 30s. That still puts us around or above average for most of the area despite the cool down.

Monday's Forecast (WOWT)

The warmer air quickly returns on Tuesday with partly sunny skies, a strong south breeze, and highs in the mid-40s. Temperatures continue to warm toward 50 degrees by Thursday and Friday. The forecast is dry through Thursday night, a but few showers are possible mainly south of the I-80 corridor early on Friday.

High Temperatures This Week (WOWT)

Another storm system enters the picture over the upcoming weekend. Temperatures remain mild through the holiday weekend, but rain chances will be on the increase by Sunday and Monday. Right now it appears to stay warm enough to keep any precipitation in the form of rain, but with that system still about a week out, stay tuned for forecast updates.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.