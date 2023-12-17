We are Local
Omaha Everyday
Advertise With Us
Heartland Heroes

Baby owl found living in family’s Christmas tree for days

An owl was found living in a family's Christmas tree. (Credit: @madelinewhite5/Magic Carpet Cleaning/TMX)
By Amanda Alvarado
Published: Dec. 17, 2023 at 7:31 AM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (Gray News) - A family got an early Christmas surprise when they found a baby owl living in their Christmas tree.

In a video posted on TikTok, Madeline Hill White said her mom completely decorated the family’s Christmas tree and then went four days without realizing that an owl was living in it.

The owl was gently removed from the tree and released in a wooded area nearby.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ashland Police Chief Ryan Brady confirmed to 6 News his office received a 'swatting' call...
Ashland authorities investigate apparent ‘swatting’ call
The Douglas County Sheriff's Office said deputies confiscated about 350 marijuana plants from...
Douglas County Sheriff’s Office arrests two in marijuana grow operation
Omaha Police are investigating after an early-morning crash along Interstate 80 sent three...
Omaha Police investigating early-morning crash on Interstate 80
Omaha pastor facing charges of sexual assault of a child
Douglas County officials are warning of a phone scam making the rounds.
Douglas County officials warning of phone scam

Latest News

Smoke rises following an Israeli bombardment in the Gaza Strip, as seen from southern Israel,...
Israel faces new truce calls as errant killing of captives adds to concern about its wartime conduct
High temperatures today
David’s Morning Forecast - Sunshine returns, breezy this afternoon
An owl was found living in a family's Christmas tree.
Owl found living in family's Christmas tree
Mostly sunny skies return to the forecast for today with temperatures warming into the mid and...
Sunshine returns, breezy this afternoon