We are Local
Omaha Everyday
Advertise With Us
Heartland Heroes

900 metro kids get donated bikes from Omaha nonprofit

An Omaha nonprofit handed out bicycles to nearly 1,000 metro kids Sunday.
By Bella Caracta
Published: Dec. 17, 2023 at 5:23 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Seven-year-old Nylah Mitchell has only one request.

“I’m going for a pink bike,” she said.

Her 11-year-old brother Tremaine isn’t picky either.

“I’ll probably go for a red bike,” he said.

His dad, Jamar, said he’d be happy with one that fits his growing body.

“With the big tires. Yeah, he’s going to love that.”

The Mitchell family is one of hundreds in the metro getting a new bike this weekend. The Omaha chapter of Free Bikes 4 Kidz put in a lot of work this fall for its second-annual giveaway. Nearly 1,000 kids got to choose a donated bike to take home.

“Hundreds, probably pushing a thousand, hours of volunteer work that was completed and fixing, cleaning these bikes, getting ready to distribute them to the 22 nonprofits in our area that are helping us find kids in need that can utilize these bikes,” said president Kevin Thompson.

The donated bikes were repaired before being handed out.

“Thanks to the generosity of people in the metro, most of these were in pretty good shape,” said Thompson.

It’s a better selection than many retailers. Some of the kids may just see a new bike, but 11-year-old Tremaine knows this wouldn’t have been possible without the help of others.

“I feel good that I don’t have to pay no money and that the community is giving away free bikes,” he said.

His father knows it helps them stretch their money a bit further to give his kids a Merry Christmas.

“Now since they’ve got bikes, I can look forward to getting them something else for Christmas,” he said.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ashland Police Chief Ryan Brady confirmed to 6 News his office received a 'swatting' call...
Ashland authorities investigate apparent ‘swatting’ call
The Douglas County Sheriff's Office said deputies confiscated about 350 marijuana plants from...
Douglas County Sheriff’s Office arrests two in marijuana grow operation
Omaha Police are investigating after an early-morning crash along Interstate 80 sent three...
Omaha Police investigating early-morning crash on Interstate 80
Douglas County officials are warning of a phone scam making the rounds.
Douglas County officials warning of phone scam
Former Douglas Co. Election Commissioner was 59
Former State Sen. Scott Lautenbaugh dies

Latest News

An Omaha-based beagle rescue sent several dogs off to the West Coast this morning for fostering.
Omaha rescue helps beagles move out west in search of forever homes
An Omaha nonprofit handed out bicycles to nearly 1,000 metro kids Sunday.
Omaha chapter of Free Bikes 4 Kidz donates 900 bikes to metro kids
The Operation Homefront nonprofit is set to hold a raffle Sunday in Walnut, Iowa.
Small Iowa town helping veterans with Sunday raffle
The Operation Homefront nonprofit is set to hold a raffle Sunday in Walnut, Iowa.
Walnut, Iowa Operation Homefront raffle