900 metro kids get donated bikes from Omaha nonprofit

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Seven-year-old Nylah Mitchell has only one request.

“I’m going for a pink bike,” she said.

Her 11-year-old brother Tremaine isn’t picky either.

“I’ll probably go for a red bike,” he said.

His dad, Jamar, said he’d be happy with one that fits his growing body.

“With the big tires. Yeah, he’s going to love that.”

The Mitchell family is one of hundreds in the metro getting a new bike this weekend. The Omaha chapter of Free Bikes 4 Kidz put in a lot of work this fall for its second-annual giveaway. Nearly 1,000 kids got to choose a donated bike to take home.

“Hundreds, probably pushing a thousand, hours of volunteer work that was completed and fixing, cleaning these bikes, getting ready to distribute them to the 22 nonprofits in our area that are helping us find kids in need that can utilize these bikes,” said president Kevin Thompson.

The donated bikes were repaired before being handed out.

“Thanks to the generosity of people in the metro, most of these were in pretty good shape,” said Thompson.

It’s a better selection than many retailers. Some of the kids may just see a new bike, but 11-year-old Tremaine knows this wouldn’t have been possible without the help of others.

“I feel good that I don’t have to pay no money and that the community is giving away free bikes,” he said.

His father knows it helps them stretch their money a bit further to give his kids a Merry Christmas.

“Now since they’ve got bikes, I can look forward to getting them something else for Christmas,” he said.

