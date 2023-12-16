‘You don’t deserve anything—you earn’: Nebraska volleyball preps for National Championship vs Texas

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) -The journey that began in Lincoln ends Sunday in Tampa.

This magical Nebraska season featured the largest stage volleyball or women’s sports has ever seen at Memorial Stadium. The top-seeded Huskers went on to play before sold out crowds at the Devaney and at arenas across the Big Ten.

All of what they have already accomplished will have lasting impacts on the program—and the sport—for years to come.

With that in mind, some may contend that the Huskers deserve to end their 2023 season with a national championship. Bekka Allick sees it differently.

“At the end of the day, it’s about what you earn,” the sophomore middle blocker said. “Yes, we’ve set a bunch of records, we have the Memorial game. Things are working out. But at the end of the day, you don’t deserve anything. You earn.”

If Nebraska can upend the reigning national champions in Texas, they will have earned every bit of their sixth title.

The Longhorns have already sent a pair of No. 1 seeds packing, defeating No. 3 Wisconsin in their semifinal and No. 2 Stanford on their home floor in the regional final.

“Texas is known for their athleticism,” John Cook said. “[Jerritt Elliott} has done different systems, different tempos, but when you play Texas you know you’re going to face a physical, athletic team.”

“They’re studs and they play with heart. Mad respect to them,” Allick said. “Wisconsin is a worthy and great competitor. I think anytime you can go against a big block like that, what they’re known for is their defense, that’s amazing.

“We know they’re a really good serving team and they dig balls,” freshman defensive specialist Laney Choboy said. “But I think we know if we stick to our systems we will also dig balls. It’s going to be a battle for sure. We’re super excited to go at that.”

An old Big 12 rivalry once again gets renewed in December. The last time these programs met, the Huskers defeated the Longhorns in Austin to advance to the 2021 Final Four. Texas senior Asjia O’Neal remembers it well.

“Even if you don’t grow up in Texas, and you don’t know much about [the rivalry], you’re going to learn very quickly once you get here,” she said. “Our fans don’t necessarily like each other, so they’re definitely going to be riled up during the game.”

Nebraska won both of its previous National Championship meetings with Texas in 1995 and 2015. In their third meeting on Sunday, the Huskers will go for a title match sweep.

“They’re a great team and they’re super physical but we’re a great team too,” Ally Batenhorst said. “We’re ready to fight. It’s all going to come down to who can play the best together and have the most heart. "

The National Championship begins Sunday at 2:00p.m. Central Time.

