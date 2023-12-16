We are Local
‘Truly grateful’: City council allows officer to purchase his beloved K-9 partner

Shaker Heights City Council allowed an officer to purchase his longtime K-9 partner Igor after...
Shaker Heights City Council allowed an officer to purchase his longtime K-9 partner Igor after leaving the department.
By Megan McSweeney, Rachel Vadaj, Michelle Nicks (WOIO) and Jordan Gartner
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 7:05 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
SHAKER HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO/Gray News) - A city council in Ohio has allowed a police officer to purchase his longtime K-9 partner.

Shaker Heights City Council held a special meeting on Friday to consider whether to amend the city’s administrative code and allow the sale of police dogs under certain conditions.

Members of the city council voted to allow K-9 Igor to be purchased by Officer Chad Hagan.

Council members said the city agreed to transfer ownership of the Shaker Heights Police Department K-9 to Hagan in return for funding for a replacement police dog and training for the dog and another officer.

“I am pleased to announce that Officer Hagan’s canine partner Igor will return home today thanks to the City of Shaker Heights’ willingness to work cooperatively to address this complicated matter and find a legal way to balance the desires of the Hagan family and the responsibilities of the city,” a statement read in part from Holland & Muirden, Attorneys at Law.

K-9 Igor had been stuck in a legal tug-of-war between the city and the only police partner he had ever known.

Hagan was ordered to turn the dog over after he submitted his two-week notice on Thanksgiving to take another position outside of the Shaker Heights Police Department.

Hagan and K-9 Igor were partners for several years, including the two living together for six years.

However, the police department said Hagan agreed that the canine would remain with the city if he left employment prior to the dog being retired from duty when they first became partners.

According to the department, Officer Hagan asked the city to allow him to purchase K-9 Igor but due to the dog being still fit for duty at that time it did not allow such accommodations per the city’s ordinance.

That was until Friday’s city council’s amendment to the ordinance.

“An agreement between Hagan and city officials enabled the city to transfer ownership of the dog to the former SHPD officer, even though the dog remains fit for duty, while also allowing the city to meet its fiduciary duties and fiscal responsibilities by being compensated for a replacement police dog and training,” a statement read in part from Shaker Heights police.

Hagan’s wife, Danielle, said the family had offered the city $10,000 to purchase K-9 Igor so the German shepherd could stay at the only home he’s ever known.

Community members also created a GoFundMe account to “Bring K-9 Igor home” which raised nearly $13,000.

“We genuinely appreciate the love of animals that has inspired so many people from across the country and beyond to share their thoughts on this situation,” said Shaker Heights Mayor David Weiss.

The Hagan family thanked everyone for their assistance.

“Officer Hagan, Igor, and the rest of the Hagan family are truly grateful for all of the support they received. Officer Hagan and his family are overjoyed that this has been resolved in a positive manner,” the statement from Holland & Muirden, Attorneys at Law, continued.

Copyright 2023 WOIO via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

