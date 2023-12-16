Top 6 on 6: This week’s most-watched videos - Dec. 15
This week’s most-viewed coverage included the murder of a Fort Calhoun priest and several Omaha businesses cited for selling alcohol to minors.
Published: Dec. 16, 2023 at 9:57 AM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
(WOWT) - Below are 6 News WOWT’s most-watched videos, most-clicked stories, and most engaged social media posts for the week ending Friday, Dec. 15.
WOWT’s Top 6 videos
6. Geminid Meteor Shower peaks
5. Unregistered home inspector in Omaha must stop, state says
4. Court documents show suspect in NE priest’s murder has criminal past
3. Woman dies in shooting at Omaha hotel
2. Fort Calhoun community in shock following priest’s brutal murder
1. Arrest made in stabbing death of Ft. Calhoun priest
WOWT’s Top 6 stories
This week's top stories
WOWT’s Top 6 most engaged posts
6. Satanic Temple plans ‘After School Satan Club at Memphis school
5. Earthquake hits south-central Nebraska
4. Teachers outed for moonlighting on OnlyFans
3. Patient brings concealed gun into MRI machine, gets shot in buttocks
2. Ft. Calhoun priest dies after being stabbed in church’s residence
1. Former KSNB-TV employee charged with felony
CATCH UP
Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.