Top 6 on 6: This week’s most-watched videos - Dec. 15

This week’s most-viewed coverage included the murder of a Fort Calhoun priest and several Omaha businesses cited for selling alcohol to minors.
By Zane Culjat
Published: Dec. 16, 2023 at 9:57 AM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
(WOWT) - Below are 6 News WOWT’s most-watched videos, most-clicked stories, and most engaged social media posts for the week ending Friday, Dec. 15.

WOWT’s Top 6 videos

6. Geminid Meteor Shower peaks

5. Unregistered home inspector in Omaha must stop, state says

An unregistered home inspector in the Omaha metro was ordered to cease and desist by the state of Nebraska.

4. Court documents show suspect in NE priest’s murder has criminal past

Court documents show that the suspect in the murder of a Fort Calhoun priest has a criminal past.

3. Woman dies in shooting at Omaha hotel

Guests at a hotel in Omaha reacted after a woman was shot and killed early Monday morning.

2. Fort Calhoun community in shock following priest’s brutal murder

A Fort Calhoun parish community is in mourning after its leader was brutally stabbed to death Sunday morning.

1. Arrest made in stabbing death of Ft. Calhoun priest

The Washington County Sheriff's Office says an arrest has been made in the murder of a Fort Calhoun priest.

WOWT’s Top 6 stories

This week's top stories
6. NE Treasurer announces closure of Omaha Unclaimed Property office
5. Cass Co. toddler dies after being hit, killed by SUV
4. Security guard injured in downtown Omaha stabbing
3. 2023 marks big changes for drought in Nebraska, Iowa
2. 25 Omaha businesses cited for selling alcohol to minors
1. Arrest made in Fort Calhoun priest's stabbing death

WOWT’s Top 6 most engaged posts

6. Satanic Temple plans ‘After School Satan Club at Memphis school

The Satanic Temple is planning an “After School Satan club” at a Memphis elementary school, marking the fifth active...

Posted by 6 News WOWT on Wednesday, December 13, 2023

5. Earthquake hits south-central Nebraska

If you felt a shake Sunday afternoon, especially to the south and west of Omaha -- that might've been an...

Posted by 6 News WOWT on Sunday, December 10, 2023

4. Teachers outed for moonlighting on OnlyFans

At a small rural Missouri high school, two English teachers shared a secret: Both were posting adult content on...

Posted by 6 News WOWT on Tuesday, December 12, 2023

3. Patient brings concealed gun into MRI machine, gets shot in buttocks

A 57-year-old woman was shot in the buttocks after she brought a concealed handgun into an MRI machine. Details:...

Posted by 6 News WOWT on Tuesday, December 12, 2023

2. Ft. Calhoun priest dies after being stabbed in church’s residence

#BREAKING -- The Washington County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a Catholic priest died early Sunday. What we...

Posted by 6 News WOWT on Sunday, December 10, 2023

1. Former KSNB-TV employee charged with felony

BREAKING -- A former employee at one of our sister stations has been is charged with threatening a Nebraska woman. Details: https://www.wowt.com/2023/12/13/former-local4-employee-charged-with-felony/

Posted by 6 News WOWT on Wednesday, December 13, 2023
CATCH UP
Top 6 for week ending December 8
Top 6 for week ending December 1
Top 6 for week ending November 24
Top 6 for week ending November 17
Top 6 for week ending November 10
Top 6 for week ending November 3

