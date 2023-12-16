Omaha Police investigating early-morning crash on Interstate 80
Published: Dec. 16, 2023 at 10:21 AM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Three people were sent to the hospital after a crash on Interstate 80 early Saturday morning.
Officials tell 6 News they were called to a crash on I-80 near 66th Street around 1:30 a.m.
Details are still limited; the cause of the crash is still being investigated.
