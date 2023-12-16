We are Local
Omaha Police investigating early-morning crash on Interstate 80

Three people were sent to the hospital early Saturday morning after a crash along Interstate 80 in central Omaha.
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Dec. 16, 2023 at 10:21 AM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Three people were sent to the hospital after a crash on Interstate 80 early Saturday morning.

Officials tell 6 News they were called to a crash on I-80 near 66th Street around 1:30 a.m.

Details are still limited; the cause of the crash is still being investigated.

This is a developing story. Stay with 6 News for the latest.

