Omaha Police investigating early-morning crash on Interstate 80

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Three people were sent to the hospital after a crash on Interstate 80 early Saturday morning.

Officials tell 6 News they were called to a crash on I-80 near 66th Street around 1:30 a.m.

Details are still limited; the cause of the crash is still being investigated.

--

This is a developing story. Stay with 6 News for the latest.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.