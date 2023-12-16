Omaha pastor facing charges of sexual assault of a child

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - An Omaha minister appeared before a judge for the first time Friday as he was formally charged with three counts of first-degree sexual assault of a child.

Court records reveal the alleged victim is known to Trashawn Abram, who is a pastor at several local churches.

Omaha Police investigated the case and told 6 News that there is no threat to the general public. The victim alleged three incidents occurred with Abram, including one at a church.

Abram is being held without bond. He waived his preliminary hearing on Friday, which means the case goes to district court for trial.

