We are Local
Omaha Everyday
Advertise With Us
Heartland Heroes

Omaha man convicted in Grand Island theft case

A multi-agency effort led to the arrest of four men in Omaha and the recovery of thousands of dollars of electronics items stolen from Best Buy in Grand Island.
By KSNB Local4
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 7:21 PM CST|Updated: 16 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (KSNB) - An Omaha man has taken a plea deal in a theft case where nearly $10,000 worth of merchandise was stolen from a Grand Island business.

According to Hall County District Court documents, 28-year-old Johnathan Semans pleaded no contest to a felony charge of attempted theft by taking. As part of the plea agreement, a felony charge of theft by unlawful taking of $5,000 or more was reduced.

The charge stems from an incident where Grand Island Police say four men did a “smash and grab” theft on July 11.

GIPD said at the time, the group of men stole numerous items from Best Buy with the Nebraska State Patrol later recovery $10,000 worth of stolen electronics from inside the vehicle.

Semans will be sentenced on Feb. 27 at 1:30 p.m.

A second suspect, 22-year-old Johnathon Thorne’s case, remains in Hall County District Court with a hearing set for January 3 at 11 a.m.

Two others still have warrants out for their arrests. They are Shakur Houston and Huthaifa Mesfin, both from Omaha.

Copyright 2023 KSNB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Douglas County Sheriff's Office said deputies confiscated about 350 marijuana plants from...
Douglas County Sheriff’s Office arrests two in marijuana grow operation
A woman's dog was stabbed by a complete stranger while walking on a trail in Wahoo. She and...
Dog stabbed on Wahoo walking trail; owner, sheriff wants to know why
File - Matthew Perry poses for a portrait on Feb. 17, 2015, in New York. Perry, 54. The...
Medical examiner reveals cause of death for ‘Friends’ star Matthew Perry
University of Nebraska Regent Jack Stark
University of Nebraska regent suing City of Omaha, police chief, others
Omaha pastor facing charges of sexual assault of a child

Latest News

Three people were sent to the hospital early Saturday morning after a crash along Interstate...
Omaha Police investigating early-morning crash on Interstate 80
Three people were sent to the hospital early Saturday morning after a crash along Interstate...
BREAKING: Three people hospitalized after early morning crash on Interstate 80
6 News WOWT is on your side, bringing you the latest local news, weather, and sports.
Top 6 on 6: This week’s most-watched videos - Dec. 15
Saturday's Forecast
David’s Morning Forecast - Cloudy and cool with a few morning showers
A few spotty showers are possible through midday, then cloudy skies and breezy northwest winds...
Cloudy and cool with a few morning showers