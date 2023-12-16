Omaha man convicted in Grand Island theft case

OMAHA, Neb. (KSNB) - An Omaha man has taken a plea deal in a theft case where nearly $10,000 worth of merchandise was stolen from a Grand Island business.

According to Hall County District Court documents, 28-year-old Johnathan Semans pleaded no contest to a felony charge of attempted theft by taking. As part of the plea agreement, a felony charge of theft by unlawful taking of $5,000 or more was reduced.

The charge stems from an incident where Grand Island Police say four men did a “smash and grab” theft on July 11.

GIPD said at the time, the group of men stole numerous items from Best Buy with the Nebraska State Patrol later recovery $10,000 worth of stolen electronics from inside the vehicle.

Semans will be sentenced on Feb. 27 at 1:30 p.m.

A second suspect, 22-year-old Johnathon Thorne’s case, remains in Hall County District Court with a hearing set for January 3 at 11 a.m.

Two others still have warrants out for their arrests. They are Shakur Houston and Huthaifa Mesfin, both from Omaha.

