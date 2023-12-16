Omaha group seeking more mentors for Black, underserved children

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Guillermo Bailey said he had many positive adult men in his life while growing up in Cincinnati, Ohio.

“Having that is just a great basis for me wanting to be a mentor here in Omaha,” Bailey said.

That’s why he said he became a mentor with local group 100 Black Men of Omaha in 2018.

Even with three kids of his own, he said taking on helping one more has its rewards.

“I think one of the greatest things is I have a buddy,” Bailey said. “My mentee... we have a lot of fun.”

100 Black Men is looking to recruit more mentors.

They’re focus is mentoring specifically Black males in grades six through 12 because they say it’s an underserved demographic.

“When we talk about the united states building prisons based off of the test scores of those young African American men in those grade levels, based off of how they’re performing, that’s why we focus in that age group,” executive director Christopher McCroy said. “We want to make sure that they have all the resources that they need to reach their fullest potential.”

He said it’s especially important this time of year to get their number of mentors up, not just because January is National Mentoring Month, but because the holiday season upon us.

“We also understand the fact that there are gaps, in terms of the experience of some of the young people in our community, and so I think this holiday season is the perfect time to find the opportunities to build relationships for young people who may also be going through a holiday season without a parent.”

What could you expect in the life of a mentor?

Bailey said between visiting art galleries, going to the movies or sporting events, he’s sending a message to his mentee.

“What they see is what they’ll be,” Bailey said. “Being a professional that they could look up to and interact with and help guide.”

It’s something 100 Black Men hope will have an impact on the development of these young men.

“Knowing that I can impact the youth of a city—particularly Omaha—in a positive way, and know that we’re laying a foundation that is only going to build a city and this region up in a way that I may never even see how it ends, but knowing that I’m a part of it, is just something that I cannot pass up,” Bailey said.

If you would like to sign up to be a mentor for 100 Black Men, call (402) 934-7065 or email info@100blackmenofomaha.org.

