Nebraska State Patrol arrests Blair man after hours-long standoff

Nebraska state troopers arrested a Blair man Friday following an hours-long standoff in Cuming...
Nebraska state troopers arrested a Blair man Friday following an hours-long standoff in Cuming County.
By Zane Culjat
Published: Dec. 16, 2023 at 1:22 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
WEST POINT, Neb. (WOWT) - Nebraska state troopers arrested a Blair man Friday following an hours-long standoff in Cuming County.

NSP tells 6 News it received a mutual aid call from the Cuming County Sheriff’s Office around 5 a.m. The subject was threatening self-harm at a location just west of West Point. CCSO received information the subject possessed multiple firearms and had threatened to harm others the week prior.

Troopers, CCSO deputies and West Point Police secured the area, in a field west of the Elkhorn River. Authorities found the man was using a deer blind for shelter. Communication was sporadic through the day, although crisis negotiators were able to make contact with the man. Because of the location, authorities deemed there was no danger to bystanders or West Point as a whole.

Drones were utilized as NSP troopers monitored the situation from a safe distance. Just after 2 p.m., the man left the deer blind and shot down an NSP drone. Several more rounds were fired and additional threatening statements were made.

A warrant was issued for the man’s arrest and NSP’s SWAT Team was activated. The team used two armored vehicles to approach the deer blind as the man continued firing shots. He again refused to exit the deer blind, even after chemical munitions were deployed.

Around 10 p.m., 17 hours after the initial call, NSP used one of the armored vehicles to push the deer blind onto its side. The man then surrendered and was taken into custody without further incident.

James Hynes, 70, of Blair, was arrested for terroristic threats and obstruction; he could face additional charges. Hynes was medically cleared at a West Point hospital then taken to the Thurston County Jail.

NSP said no law enforcement officers were injured during the incident.

