We are Local
Omaha Everyday
Advertise With Us
Heartland Heroes

Mayim Bialik not returning as co-host of syndicated ‘Jeopardy!’

Mayim Bialik arrives at the Los Angeles LGBT Center Gala on Saturday, April 22, 2023, at the...
Mayim Bialik arrives at the Los Angeles LGBT Center Gala on Saturday, April 22, 2023, at the Fairmont Century Plaza.(Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)
By Greg Brobeck
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 6:15 PM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Mayim Bialik posted to her social media accounts Friday that she will not be returning as co-host of the syndicated version of “Jeopardy!”

Bialik said she had been informed by Sony, the company that owns the popular game show, that she would no longer be hosting.

“For all of you who have supported me through this incredible journey and to the fans, contestants, writers, staff and crew of America’s Favorite Quiz Show, thank you,” she wrote.

Bialik had decided not to host the last week of the show’s 39th season earlier this year in solidarity with those taking part in the strikes in the entertainment industry, which have since been resolved. She has not been seen on the show since.

Her co-host, Ken Jennings, took over full-time hosting duties on both the syndicated and primetime versions of the show. Bialik did not address whether she would be returning to the latter.

Both Bialik and Jennings have been nominated for an Emmy award for their hosting.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Husker players erupt on the sideline after Nebraska def. Pitt in the NCAA Volleyball National...
Nebraska volleyball sweeps Pitt, punches ticket to national championship
University of Nebraska Regent Jack Stark
University of Nebraska regent suing City of Omaha, police chief, others
Washington County Sheriff Mike Robinson and County Attorney update on priest murder
Suspect in Nebraska priest’s murder appears in Washington County court
A 25-year-old woman was killed in a single-vehicle accident in south Omaha early Thursday...
Woman dies in south Omaha single-vehicle crash
A woman's dog was stabbed by a complete stranger while walking on a trail in Wahoo. She and...
Dog stabbed on Wahoo walking trail; owner, sheriff wants to know why

Latest News

Overnight forecast
Emily’s 6 First Alert Forecast - Rain chances wrap up early Saturday, sunny by Sunday
Omaha Police are adding requirements to become a mental health co-responder.
Omaha Police adding new requirements for its mental health co-responders
Omaha pastor facing charges of sexual assault of a child
6 News Meteorologist Jade Steffens spoke with an expert to get some tips on how to properly...
EXPLAINER: How to take care of your plants amid winter drought
The Douglas County Sheriff's Office said deputies confiscated about 350 marijuana plants from...
Two arrested in Omaha marijuana grow operation